Why is there a sudden rush of Chinese IPOs?

We have a shot at 12 IPOs this week, the busiest week of the year so far. One trend stands out: the Chinese are coming. And coming.

There are three Chinese IPOs this week. Three?

"It's a case of following the money," John Fitzgibbon of IPOScoop told me. "Earlier Chinese IPOs have done well, and they figured there is demand here, so others keep coming."

"Investors are willing to roll the dice with China," Kathleen Smith from Renaissance Capital told me. "Assuming you believe China is going to have positive GDP growth, China is the biggest opportunity for new companies, because China is so underpenetrated in many areas."

It's not a Chinese IPO flood yet, but it is sizeable, and it could get a lot bigger: