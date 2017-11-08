Trump: 'I give China great credit' for taking advantage of the US in the past

Speaking in Beijing on Thursday, President Donald Trump said he will work to address what he described as unfair practices from the Chinese that have led to a mismatch of benefits from U.S.-China commerce.

The president was quick to note, however, that he did not blame Beijing for having been able to get away with those practices: "I give China great credit," Trump said.

"This relationship is something which we are working very hard to make a fair and reciprocal one," the president said. "Trade between China and the United States has not been — over the lats many many years — a very fair one for us."

Trump pointed to the "huge" annual trade deficit his country has with China, which he described as "a number beyond anything what anybody would understand."

