As President Donald Trump continues to push for one-on-one trade partnerships in Asia, Australia's minister for trade says his country still sees merit in bigger blocs.

"We are unashamedly pro a multilateral rules-based global trading system. We think it has served the world very well, notwithstanding that there are, of course, pockets where we have to make sure we have to redistribute benefits of those trade gains to everybody," Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Steven Ciobo told CNBC.

"We'll pursue multilateral, we'll pursue plurilateral, we'll pursue bilateral [deals]," he said.

Ciobo has been actively pushing for trade investment for Australia: "I've got eight deals underway at the moment. We think multilateralism is a very big part of it," he said.



But Ciobo did not discount the merit of having some bilateral trade partnerships, too.