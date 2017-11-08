Stocks fall with banks on track to post a 4-day losing streak

The banks felt pressure from a flattening yield curve. The spread between the two and the 10-year U.S. bond yields hovered around 70 basis points, its lowest level in a decade. A flattening yield curve is sometimes the precursor of an inverted curve, which has been a recession warning.

For now, "I'm not worried because, if you look at balance sheets and corporate earnings, they are still pretty good," said Ninh Chung, head of investment strategy and portfolio management at Silicon Valley Bank. "But if we get an inverted yield curve, that would be more concerning."

Wall Street also looked back to President Donald Trump's election, which happened exactly one year ago. Since his election, the major indexes are up more than 20 percent. Trump's election victory brought with it hopes of tax reform, which lifted investor sentiment.

Some of the best-performing spaces since Nov. 8, 2016 include aerospace and defense and technology, which are both up about 40 percent in that time span.

The postelection rally has also been marked by very low volatility. Last week, the CBOE Volatility index (Vix) broke below 9 for the third time ever.