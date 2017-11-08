Stocks fall with banks on track to post a 4-day losing streak

"Although no one at the time would have believed it, the 12 months since Election Day have been among the least volatile ever for equity markets," said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial, in a post. "Not to mention the solid 21% gain the S&P 500 Index racked up along the way that has the bulls smiling."
The S&P 500 has also had one of its longest runs in decades without a 3 or 5 percent decline.
However, the market's strong run since the election also coincides with improving global economic conditions, according to Michael Shaoul, chairman and CEO of Marketfield Asset Management. "That's one big reason why stocks have rallied so much," he said. "I don't deny that the election had an impact on sentiment," but this is really a story about strength in the global economy.
The Dow, S&P and Nasdaq hit intraday records on Tuesday, but remained near breakeven for most of the session.
For the week, the three major indexes are on track to post modest gains as earnings season winds down.
"Most of the earnings are already out," said Maris Ogg, president at Tower Bridge Advisors. "I wouldn't be surprised if the market holds here for a bit since the news flow is pretty meager."
Some of the companies that have reported this week include Snap and Lending Club, which fell sharply as its results disappointed investors.
This earnings season has been a strong one. With 87 percent of S&YP 500 companies having reported, earnings have grown 6.4 percent year over year, as 74 percent of companies have surpassed Wall Street expectations, according to FactSet.