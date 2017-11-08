    ×

    Stocks fall with banks on track to post a 4-day losing streak

    • The SPDR S&P Bank exchange-traded fund (KBE) fell 1 percent and was on track to post a four-day losing streak.
    • The banks felt pressure from a flattening yield curve.
    Market fundamentals, not Trump pushing stocks to record levels: Investment strategist
    Here's what drove stocks to record highs since Trump's election: Strategists   

    U.S. equities fell on Wednesday as a decline in bank stocks knocked the major indexes from record levels.

    The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 41 points, with JPMorgan Chase among the worst-performing stocks in the index. JPMorgan fell 0.6 percent in early trade.

    The S&P 500 fell 0.2 percent with energy and financials as the biggest declining sectors. The SPDR S&P Bank exchange-traded fund (KBE) fell 1 percent and was on track to post a four-day losing streak. Bank of America was among the worst performers in the KBE, sliding 1.6 percent.

    The banks felt pressure from a flattening yield curve. The spread between the two and the 10-year U.S. bond yields hovered around 70 basis points, its lowest level in a decade. A flattening yield curve is sometimes the precursor of an inverted curve, which has been a recession warning.

    For now, "I'm not worried because, if you look at balance sheets and corporate earnings, they are still pretty good," said Ninh Chung, head of investment strategy and portfolio management at Silicon Valley Bank. "But if we get an inverted yield curve, that would be more concerning."

    Wall Street also looked back to President Donald Trump's election, which happened exactly one year ago. Since his election, the major indexes are up more than 20 percent. Trump's election victory brought with it hopes of tax reform, which lifted investor sentiment.

    Some of the best-performing spaces since Nov. 8, 2016 include aerospace and defense and technology, which are both up about 40 percent in that time span.

    The postelection rally has also been marked by very low volatility. Last week, the CBOE Volatility index (Vix) broke below 9 for the third time ever.

    "Although no one at the time would have believed it, the 12 months since Election Day have been among the least volatile ever for equity markets," said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial, in a post. "Not to mention the solid 21% gain the S&P 500 Index racked up along the way that has the bulls smiling."

    The S&P 500 has also had one of its longest runs in decades without a 3 or 5 percent decline.

    However, the market's strong run since the election also coincides with improving global economic conditions, according to Michael Shaoul, chairman and CEO of Marketfield Asset Management. "That's one big reason why stocks have rallied so much," he said. "I don't deny that the election had an impact on sentiment," but this is really a story about strength in the global economy.

    The Dow, S&P and Nasdaq hit intraday records on Tuesday, but remained near breakeven for most of the session.

    For the week, the three major indexes are on track to post modest gains as earnings season winds down.

    "Most of the earnings are already out," said Maris Ogg, president at Tower Bridge Advisors. "I wouldn't be surprised if the market holds here for a bit since the news flow is pretty meager."

    Some of the companies that have reported this week include Snap and Lending Club, which fell sharply as its results disappointed investors.

    This earnings season has been a strong one. With 87 percent of S&YP 500 companies having reported, earnings have grown 6.4 percent year over year, as 74 percent of companies have surpassed Wall Street expectations, according to FactSet.

