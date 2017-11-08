Watch: The former CEOs of Yahoo and Equifax testify about data breaches before Senate committee

[This stream is slated to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh if you do not see the feed.]

The former CEOs of Yahoo and Equifax — companies which were hit with two of the biggest data breaches of all time — will be probed by senators on Wednesday about the state of America's cybersecurity defenses.

The pair will appear before the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, alongside current executives at Equifax and Yahoo-parent Verizon.

Yahoo revealed last month that every account — 3 billion in all — was affected by a 2013 data breach. The revelation built on previous disclosures that more than 1 billion accounts were hacked. Hackers stole email addresses, passwords, birth dates, telephone numbers and more in the attack, but did not access passwords in clear text, payment card data or information about bank accounts.

Two Russian intelligence agents and two other people have been indicted in connection with the attack of at least 500 million Yahoo accounts.

At least 145.5 million U.S. consumers were affected by a separate attack on credit reporting company Equifax, an attack that has already been scrutinized heavily by regulators.

