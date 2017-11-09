    ×

    Trading Nation

    A leading indicator for stocks is breaking down

    The rally in high yield bond prices have pushed yields lower, investors should pay close attention
    The rally in high yield bond prices have pushed yields lower, investors should pay close attention   

    One leading indicator for the equity market is breaking below a key support level, a move that could have negative implications for stocks.

    The iShares high-yield corporate bond exchange-traded fund, the HYG, has fallen below its 200-day moving average, which it had held above for much of this year. This move concerns Matt Maley, equity strategist at Miller Tabak. Here's why.

    • The high-yield market has begun selling off in the past week, Maley wrote in an email to CNBC, leading the HYG to decline. As the 200-day moving average has proved solid support for the ETF, "this raises some concerns in my mind," he wrote.

    • However, it would have to fall below its August lows of 87.15 to "raise a yellow warning flag on this asset class," he added.

    • While the drop below the moving average is not a major problem just yet, he said, he'll be watching closely to see if the market shows further signs of weakness in the weeks ahead given the ETF's record as a strong leading indicator for stocks.

    • The HYG and the S&P 500 have been closely correlated since late 2015, and the ETF is barely positive on the year.

    Bottom line: The high-yield market is beginning to flash a warning sign for the broader market.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    S&P 500
    ---
    HYG
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...