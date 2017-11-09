Adidas reports strong growth in North America, China

German sportswear firm Adidas posted another strong quarter of sales and profit growth Thursday, driven by expansion in China and North America, where it has been taking market share from archrival Nike.



Here are the key third-quarter metrics:

Net profit: 526 million euros ($610 million) vs. 512 million euros expected, according to Thomson Reuters

Sales: 5.677 billion euros, vs. expected 5.86 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters

Adidas reported third-quarter sales rose 9 percent, while net profit jumped more than a third. Adidas, which hiked its full-year outlook in July, reiterated its forecast for 2017 currency-neutral sales to rise between 17 and 19 percent and for net income to increase at between 26 and 28 percent.