Amazon to bring pop-up shops to Whole Foods stores for the holidays

Whole Foods stores are about to get cozier with Amazon.

A handful of Amazon-branded pop-up stores will be rolling out at select Whole Foods locations for the holidays. The Amazon-staffed centers will launch in mid-November, at stores in Illinois, Michigan, Florida, California and Colorado, according to Whole Foods. There, shoppers will be able to try Amazon devices before they buy them, also learning about Amazon services and Prime memberships.



The grocery chain announced Thursday that currently more than 100 Whole Foods stores carry Amazon devices, such as the Echo, Echo Dot, Fire TV, Kindle e-readers and Fire tablets.

Gearing up for the holiday season, Whole Foods is also rolling out Black Friday deals on Amazon's merchandise, starting the week leading up to Thanksgiving.

Those deals include $20 off the Echo Dot, $20 off the new Amazon Echo, $30 off the new Echo Plus and $30 off Fire HD 8 tablet.

Amazon completed its acquisition of Whole Foods in August, immediately slashing prices on a variety of products across the grocer's stores. Thursday's announcement validates that the internet giant will continue to leverage Whole Foods' stores to its advantage.

Amazon has promised "more to come," as the company begins to integrate its Prime program into the Whole Foods ecosystem. Eventually, Prime members will receive "special savings and in-store benefits," Amazon said in August.

Whole Foods stores have also been outfitted with Amazon lockers, where customers can pick up online orders, and Whole Foods stores can process Amazon returns.