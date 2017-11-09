AMD, Nvidia shares drop after Intel hires AMD's ex-graphics head to take them on

The battle over the red-hot graphics chip market just got more interesting.

Intel announced on Wednesday it hired the former head of AMD's graphics business and will start a new high performance graphics group inside the company.

Raja Koduri was named Intel's chief architect and senior vice president of the newly formed Core and Visual Computing Group and general manager of a new initiative to drive edge computing solutions.

"In this position, Koduri will expand Intel's leading position in integrated graphics for the PC market with high-end discrete graphics solutions for a broad range of computing segments," the company said in a news release.

Shares of AMD are down 5 percent shortly after Thursday's market open following the report. Nvidia and Intel stock fell 2.4 percent and declined 1.7 percent, respectively.