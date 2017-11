On the data front, jobless claims are set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by wholesale trade at 10 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $15 billion in 30-year bonds. The size of two separate bills auctions and one Treasury inflation protected securities (TIPS) auction are set to be announced Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump is continuing his journey across Asia. In China, the U.S. incumbent pressed Beijing on Thursday to do more when it comes to reining in North Korea.

Leaders from both countries also commented upon trade ties, and announced the signing of around $250 billion in commercial deals between U.S. and Chinese companies, according to Reuters.

No major remarks are set to take place by members of the U.S. Federal Reserve.