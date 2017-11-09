    ×

    Trading Nation

    Apple's chart points to trillion dollar valuation by year-end: technician

    Apple is about to pass an important milestone: Technician
    Could Apple hit $1 trilliion in market cap?   

    Apple could soon surpass a major milestone, according to TradingAnalysis.com founder Todd Gordon.

    Looking at a chart of the tech giant, Gordon points out what he describes as a "very strong" uptrend going back to the summer of 2016. Drawing a parallel channel line leads the technician to conclude that Apple could rally to meet the top line or the parallel channel, which sits at around $200.

    That's a nearly 14 percent rise from current levels and would put the company market cap north of $1 trillion.

    "At that point, technically speaking, we would be considered overbought. But for now, we can use that for the upside target [through the end of the year]," he said Thursday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

    What's more, Gordon pointed out that on a day where the broad markets posted their worst sessions in two weeks, Apple emerged relatively unscathed.

    "Apple's showing some pretty good relative strength in this pretty good pocket of volatility we're seeing here," he said.

    Given his bullish stance on Apple, Gordon wants to buy the December monthly 180-strike call and sell the December 185-strike call for about $1.23, or $123 per options spread. This means that if Apple were to rally and close above $185 on Dec. 15, then Gordon could make a maximum profit of $377 on his trade.

    But if Apple were to close below $180, then Gordon could lose the $123 he paid to make the trade. So that he doesn't lose the entire premium paid, Gordon establishes a point for him to stop out of the trade.

    "Let's go ahead and stop out of the trade at around 61 cents or around 62 cents of premium remaining to contain the risk on Apple," he said.

    Shares of Apple closed down slightly at $175.88 on Thursday. Apple is up 52 percent year to date.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Disclaimer

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AAPL
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...