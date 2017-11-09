Cramer's lightning round: You don't want to touch Pandora's stock after a 'terrible quarter'

Pandora: "Sell, sell, sell, sell, sell, sell. No, you don't want to touch that thing. No. Terrible quarter."

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.: "They do central nervous disease, which is notoriously difficult. But for a young person, a spec on Super is a good idea. So I'm going to say yes to it only for speculation."

Pfizer: "Nothing there, man. Come on, up your game. What can I do? It's just a dividend play now."

Celgene: "That quarter was not good. They paid too much for an acquisition. Look, I think it's OK for a bounce, but I was dismayed by Celgene and I've liked that stock for a long time."

Chipotle Mexican Grill: "I've lost faith because they had a second incident, and once they had that you've got to wait 18 months. That's the American way of trying to figure out when you've forgotten something. So my take is that Chipotle, you've got to put it in the past. It's too close to these incidents."

CVS Health: "I think this one is dramatically oversold. I think people are too worried about Amazon. I think it's a well-run company. If they make an acquisition that is in managed care, the stock is going to go higher. I like CVS."

Coca-Cola: "For long term, yes. For long term, they've got a good CEO. He's doing a lot. My problem with Coca-Cola is that my kids would say, 'Dad, it's so bad for you, I'm not going to have it.' They need to diversify and get something else going, but I think this new man at Coca-Cola is doing a good job."

Norfolk Southern: "Norfolk Southern is just sensational. Buy, buy, buy. What a well-run company, and it's a great play on international commerce. I think the world of Mr. Squires. That's a good one."

IBM: "I think the next quarter's going to be better. When I sat down with Ginni Rometty and also with Martin Schroeter, that's the CEO and the CFO, I feel good about it. Not great, because all these companies out there in the West – the Facebooks, the Amazons, the Googles – they have their own cloud and people love it. But I think this level's a good level. It's a good level for IBM."

Spyder Gold Trust: "I like Randgold as a stock and I like the GLD, but more important, I think everyone should own some gold because we don't know what's going to happen. Other than what you guys stop, and I know you'll stop it, there's a lot of craziness in the world. So therefore gold's a good portfolio hedge."

Southwestern Energy: "I think you've got to hope that there's a cold, cold, cold winter. I feel the same way about Chesapeake, so I can't recommend that. I'd rather see you in something like a Cimarex, which is a fabulous growth oil and gas [company] that crushed the numbers. That's a better one."