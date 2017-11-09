Government never tried to force CNN sale in AT&T-Time Warner deal, official says

The Justice Department pushed back Thursday on allegations that it is trying to get AT&T to sell CNN and other properties as part of its plans to acquire Time Warner.

Instead, the DOJ presented AT&T with several options by which it might be willing to satisfy anti-trust concerns, but never demanded a CNN sale, a government official familiar with the discussions told CNBC.

The official called the accusation that the government was trying to force a CNN sale "shocking" and countered that AT&T was attempting to make the matter political.

"They're trying to make this a political issue. It's not," the official said.

The government suggested that AT&T sell either Time Warner, which owns CNN, or Direct TV, the official added.