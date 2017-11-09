Iran is on a 'rampage trying to expand,' says Saudi Arabia's foreign minister

We see Hezbollah's mischief all over the Middle East: Saudi foreign minister 36 Mins Ago | 02:42

The foreign minister of Saudi Arabia has accused Iran of being on a "rampage," saying its arch-regional rival is in a permanent state of revolution.

Relations between the two countries are at boiling point after Saudi Arabia accused Iran of being behind a ballistic missile attack on Saturday. The missile, which was fired by Houthi rebels in Yemen, was intercepted in flight near Riyadh's airport.

Speaking in Riyadh Thursday, the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abel Al-Jubeir, said the incident was the latest in Iran's near 40-year record of terror.

"Iran is on a rampage and has been since the Khomeini revolution in 1979," said Al-Jubeir.