Kohl's earnings miss estimates, sending the retailer's shares lower

Kohl's on Thursday posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hampered by higher costs and several devastating hurricanes, sending its stock lower.

The middle of the latest quarter was "soft" due to abnormal weather conditions, Kohl's said. Merchandising expenses also increased.

Kohl's shares were down more than 9 percent in premarket trading on the news.

Net income dropped to $117 million, or 70 cents per share, in the fiscal third quarter, compared with $146 million, or 83 cents a share, one year ago. Analysts were expecting Kohl's to earn 72 cents per share, adjusted, according to a Thomson Reuters survey.

Kohl's quarterly sales were $4.33 billion, slightly higher than a year ago and outpacing analysts' estimate of $4.30 billion.

Kohl's also raised its earnings outlook for fiscal 2017 after reporting a surprise increase in same-store sales.

"We are pleased to report an increase in comp sales for the quarter as the traffic momentum we saw in the first half of the year continued," Chief Executive Kevin Mansell said in a statement. "The quarter closed with strong sales in the second half of October."

Kohl's quarterly same-store sales climbed 0.1 percent, while analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters were expecting a decline of 0.7 percent. This marks Kohl's first increase in the closely watched sales comps in seven quarters.

Looking to the full year, Kohl's projected adjusted earnings to range from $3.60 and $3.80 a share versus a prior expected range of $3.50 to $3.80.

The retailer has been looking for ways to lure shoppers back to its locations, having recently landed a deal with internet giant Amazon to sell some of its tech gadgets and accept Amazon returns in a handful of stores.

The Wisconsin-based chain added that it saw "strong results" during the back-to-school shopping season.

As of Wednesday's market close, Kohl's stock has lost a little more than 17 percent in 2017.