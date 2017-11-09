Nordstrom to report earnings after the bell

Nordstrom is expected to report fiscal third-quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday. Here's what Wall Street expects:

EPS: 63 cents, according to Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $ 3 . 58 billion, according to Thomson Reuters

Same store sales: a decline of 0.2 percent, according to Thomson Reuters.

Nordstrom family members recently put off efforts to take the retailer private until after the holiday season. Its performance over the next several months will be key to determining whether it can raise financing, as markets continue to be skittish amid retail headwinds.

Investors will be watching to see if it can deliver strong results in both its discount concept, Nordstrom Rack, and its traditional store format. In contrast to its peers, Nordstrom has kept a leaner store footprint and also continued to see same-store sales growth. It also has been more innovative, expanding early into digital and recently rolling out stores without merchandise.

