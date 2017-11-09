This device lets you feel the effects of Parkinson's disease 25 Mins Ago | 01:27

Imagine actually feeling the symptoms of a loved one with a debilitating disease.

Soon you might be able to, with help of a device from Toronto-based design consultancy Klick Health. The team of doctors, engineers and designers came up with a way to mimic the feeling of having a Parkinson's tremor.

The device is not yet approved for the commercial market, and is still being tested in clinical trials.

But when I tried it at a medical conference called Exponential Medicine in San Diego, I found the experience surprisingly painful and emotional.