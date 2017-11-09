Siemens set to complete work for health unit IPO by March 2018, CEO says

Siemens is set to conclude internal preparations to sell its health care unit by the end of March of next year, the chief executive officer told CNBC Thursday.

"We have a fascinating health care business," Joe Kaeser, CEO Siemens told CNBC, "and are going to float the business ... because we do believe this is an attractive market and we want to keep control of that business going forward."

The German industrial group announced in August its intention to float its health care unit in 2018. At the time the firm said it expected to value the business at up to 40 billion euros ($47 billion). However, Kaeser told CNBC that the firm will only go to the market when it sees an "optimal timing."