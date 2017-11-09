Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: KSS, NCLH, ODP, PRTY, TIME, DISH & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Kohl's – The retailer missed estimates by 2 cents a share, with quarterly profit of 70 cents per share. It did post a surprise rise in comparable-store sales, and overall revenue did beat Street forecasts, but investors appear to be focusing on the revenue miss and an increase in expenses.

Norwegian Cruise Line – The cruise line operator earned an adjusted $1.86 per share for its latest quarter, four cents a share above estimates. Revenue beat forecasts, as well. Norwegian said its results were impacted by the recent hurricanes, but that bookings have now rebounded to pre-storm levels.

Office Depot – The office supplies retailer earned an adjusted 14 cents per share for the third quarter, 1 cent a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts. Comparable-store sales dropped by 5 percent, but that was smaller than the 5.7 percent decline expected by analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

Party City – The retailer of party supplies matched estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 13 cents per share, but revenue missed forecasts and the company gave a full-year forecast that falls below current analysts' estimates. Party City mentioned hurricane disruptions as one negative factor in the most recent quarter.

Time Inc. – The magazine publisher reported adjusted quarterly profit of 36 cents per share, 7 cents a share above estimates. Revenue came in below forecasts. Time saw greater online advertising, but not enough to negate a drop in print advertising volume.

Dish Network – The satellite TV provider came in 2 cents a share below estimates, with quarterly profit of 57 cents per share. Revenue also fell short of consensus. Dish's results were impacted by the quarter's hurricanes, with many customers unable to receive service, and the company expects to incur one-time expenses in restoring lost service.

Edgewell Personal Care – The company behind brands such as Edge, Playtex, Stayfree, and Hawaiian Tropic fell a penny a share short of expectations, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1 per share. Revenue also fell short of estimates. The company said the year has been "challenging" due to unprecedented competitive pressure.

DR Horton – The home builder came in 1 cent a share ahead of estimates, with quarterly earnings of 82 cents per share. Revenue also beat forecasts. The company saw an 18.2 percent jump in sales orders compared to a year earlier, and also announced a quarterly dividend hike to 12 1/2 cents per share from 10 cents a share.

Coty – The cosmetics company beat estimates by 3 cents a share, with quarterly profit of 10 cents per share. Revenue also beat forecasts. Coty said results may be uneven over the next few quarters but that it is pleased with overall improvements resulting from its growth strategy.

21st Century Fox – Fox matched consensus estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 49 cents per share, while revenue beat forecasts. Fox saw higher ad sales during the quarter, with revenue rising by 10 percent at its cable division.

Square – Square came in 2 cents a share ahead of estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 7 cents per share. The mobile payments company also beat forecasts with its revenue. Square saw a growing number of businesses adopt its payment platform during the quarter, and raised its full-year profit and revenue forecast.

Roku – Roku lost an adjusted 10 cents per share for its latest quarter, far smaller than the $1.37 per share loss that analysts were expecting. The maker of streaming video players reported better-than-expected revenue, as it saw a jump in active accounts and streaming hours.

IAC/InterActiveCorp – IAC reported adjusted quarterly profit of 55 cents per share, compared to a consensus estimate of 83 cents. Revenue beat forecasts for the website operator, thanks in large part of the performance of majority-owned dating site Match, but the bottom line was impacted by an increase in expenses.

Hostess Brands – Hostess came in 6 cents a share higher than consensus forecasts, with adjusted quarterly profit of 18 cents per share. The snack maker's revenue was below forecasts. Hostess said supply constraints at one of its manufacturers was an issue that cost it more than $3 million.

AstraZeneca – AstraZeneca saw sales fall during its third quarter as it faces increasing generic competition, although the decline in the drugmaker's revenue was slower than in prior quarters.

Perrigo – Perrigo reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.39 per share, compared to the consensus estimates of $1.11 a share. The health products maker's revenue beat forecasts, and Perrigo also raised its full-year outlook as it outperforms peers amid tough competition in the generic drug business.

Snap – Snap is on watch once again, following the news that China's Tencent had acquired a 10 percent stake. Tencent issued a statement today saying it could help the Snapchat owner publish video games and improve ad sales.

Twilio – Twilio matched estimates with a quarterly loss of 8 cents per share, but the cloud communications company did see revenue top estimates and it also gave strong current quarter revenue guidance.