Trump and Putin set to meet in Vietnam, Kremlin says

President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will likely meet on the sidelines of an economic summit in Vietnam Friday, according to a Kremlin spokesperson.

"Right now the time of the meeting is being agreed," presidential aide, Yuri Ushakov, told reporters Thursday, according to Russian news agencies.

Trump and Putin are both expected to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Corporation (APEC) leaders' meeting which opens in Danang, Vietnam on Friday.

The U.S. and Russian leaders first met in July at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. However, bilateral relations have since become increasingly fraught, with Congress imposing fresh sanctions on Russia, Moscow limiting the number of U.S. diplomats in the country and the closure of diplomatic offices by the U.S.

On Wednesday, Russia's state-run news agency TASS reported Ushakov as saying it would be "entirely logical" for Trump and Putin to shake hands and discuss geopolitical issues.