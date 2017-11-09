Wholesale inventories rise 0.3 percent, meeting expectations

U.S. wholesalers restocked at a modest pace in September, while sales also grew more slowly.

Wholesale inventories increased a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent in September from the prior month, the Commerce Department said Thursday. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 0.3 percent increase.

Sales in September were up 1.3 percent from the revised August level. The ratio of inventories to sales fell to 1.27 in September from 1.32 a year earlier, the lowest level since the end of 2014.

Previously, the Commerce Department said it couldn't isolate the effects from recent hurricanes on previous trade numbers, but that some companies experienced a drop in sales or an increase in inventories as a result of power outages and closures, while others reported decreased inventories due to storm damage.

