Consumer sentiment hits 97.8 in November vs. 100.9 estimate

U.S. consumer sentiment tumbled in early November, though the index remained at the second-highest level of the year so far.

The University of Michigan's index of consumer attitudes fell to 97.8 in November, well below the expectations of a survey of Reuters economists, who forecast no change from the 100.7 level at the end of October.

The measure soared to 101.1 on Oct. 13—the highest level since 2004—and has been consistently deflating since then.

The index measures 500 consumers' attitudes on future economic prospects, in areas such as personal finances, inflation, unemployment, government policies and interest rates.

