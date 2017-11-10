    ×

    US Economy

    Consumer sentiment hits 97.8 in November vs. 100.9 estimate

    • Consumer sentiment was expected to remain steadfast in November, according to economists polled by Reuters.
    • The University of Michigan index measures 500 consumers' attitudes on future economic prospects.
    • The index clocked its highest reading since the start of 2004 in mid-October.
    A customer purchases the new iPhone X at an Apple store on November 3, 2017 in Palo Alto, California.
    Getty Images
    A customer purchases the new iPhone X at an Apple store on November 3, 2017 in Palo Alto, California.

    U.S. consumer sentiment tumbled in early November, though the index remained at the second-highest level of the year so far.

    The University of Michigan's index of consumer attitudes fell to 97.8 in November, well below the expectations of a survey of Reuters economists, who forecast no change from the 100.7 level at the end of October.

    The measure soared to 101.1 on Oct. 13—the highest level since 2004—and has been consistently deflating since then.

    The index measures 500 consumers' attitudes on future economic prospects, in areas such as personal finances, inflation, unemployment, government policies and interest rates.

    This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.