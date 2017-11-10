Gold just dropped in sudden mover lower

Gold futures dropped suddenly, losing almost 1 percent of their value in about 15 minutes.

Trading volume also picked up during the selling activity.

Gold futures for December delivery were down 0.9 percent as of 11:52 am in New York after stabilizing following the sudden decline.

It was not immediately clear what caused the drop.

Gold was set for a weekly gain as stocks fell and uncertainty about the timing of the U.S. tax reform plan increased, pushing investors into the arms of the safe-haven trade.