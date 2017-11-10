JC Penney is set to report earnings — here's everything you need to know

J.C. Penney is set to report third-quarter earnings before the bell on Friday.

Here's what Wall Street is expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Thomson Reuters:

Earnings per share: a loss of 43 cents, adjusted.

Revenue: $2.8 billion.

Same-store sales: an increase of 0.5 percent.

Penney's is trying to turn things around, but lately the department store chain has faced a few bumps in the road, which recently sent its share price to all-time lows.

Just last month, Penney's slashed its full-year profit and sales outlook, citing a hit due to heavy discounting. The retailer has been trying to liquidate inventory — especially excess women's apparel — ahead of the holidays.

American department stores — including Penney's, Macy's, Sears, Nordstrom and Kohl's — are struggling to keep pace with e-retailers that are successfully drawing more customers their way. In turn, Penney's aims to make its business less reliant on apparel sales, and more dependent on big-ticket purchases, like appliances.

"In an environment where consumers are increasingly turning to Ecom, and where department stores are selling 'other people's stuff' that can often be bought elsewhere, we believe the company needs to have far fewer locations," Citi analyst Paul Lejuez wrote about Penney's in a note to clients last month.

Penney's has already announced 140 store closures in 2017, but some analysts are saying it won't be enough.

"In the current retail environment, we believe department stores are structurally disadvantaged to win," Lejuez said. "Risks continue to mount."

Penney's shares have fallen more than 60 percent in 2017.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.