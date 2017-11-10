Fox shares jump as 'pencils aren't down' on possible Disney deal

Media giants Disney and 21st Century Fox haven't given up the idea of combining movie and television production operations, CNBC's David Faber said Friday.

"Pencils aren't down," he said, citing sources.

Shares of 21 Century Fox rose 4 percent in early trading Friday.

Earlier this week, Faber broke the news that Disney had approached 21 Century Fox about a deal to acquire the movie and television assets, leaving 21 Century Fox with a tighter focus on news and sports. The talks had taken place recently, he said, but they were not currently in discussions.

On Friday, Faber said that although the the two companies have not been engaged in conversations "it does appear at the very least that they have not abandoned the idea of that combination."

Shares of Disney rose 2.9 percent in trading on Friday after earnings.