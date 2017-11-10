    ×

    Mergers and Acquisitions

    Fox shares jump as 'pencils aren't down' on possible Disney deal

    • Disney and 21st Century Fox shares jumped this week on CNBC report the two had discussed an asset deal, but were not currently talking.
    • Selling movie and television production to Disney would leave 21st Century Fox more tightly focused on news and sports.
    • On Friday, CNBC's David Faber reported deal has not been completely abandoned.
    A sign outside the 21st Century Fox headquarters in New York.
    Media giants Disney and 21st Century Fox haven't given up the idea of combining movie and television production operations, CNBC's David Faber said Friday.

    "Pencils aren't down," he said, citing sources.

    Shares of 21 Century Fox rose 4 percent in early trading Friday.

    Earlier this week, Faber broke the news that Disney had approached 21 Century Fox about a deal to acquire the movie and television assets, leaving 21 Century Fox with a tighter focus on news and sports. The talks had taken place recently, he said, but they were not currently in discussions.

    On Friday, Faber said that although the the two companies have not been engaged in conversations "it does appear at the very least that they have not abandoned the idea of that combination."

    Shares of Disney rose 2.9 percent in trading on Friday after earnings.

