If you've ever entered a restaurant and seen a lifelike photo hanging on the wall — perhaps a shot of a waterfall or scenic lake with the water undulating within a photo frame — then you have an idea of what a "Plotagraph" looks like.

A Plotagraph is a still photo enhanced by image animation software that makes a picture look as if it's moving. Similar to a GIF, users can pick which parts of an image to animate and loop, which can then be shared on social media.

Other video technology relies on capturing a video and then isolating motion, but a Plotagraph uses a still photo that the user animates, which differentiates itself from a lot of tools in the market. A pro version of the app retails for $4.99 in the Apple iTunes app store, and software is available for both desktop and mobile platforms.

The technology counts a growing list of celebrities like retired basketball great Shaquille O'Neal, singer Alicia Keys and reality television star Kourtney Kardashian among some of its high-profile boosters.

Plotagraph has grown organically, with its founders deliberately avoiding traditional marketing campaigns, but employing social media influencers instead. The app has several artistic "ambassadors" who use Plotagraphs on their public social accounts.

One such Instagram user named "@theglitch.og" caught the attention of O'Neal. He's since started creating his own content under the handle "plotodeez."