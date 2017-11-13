Jia Yueting, the 44-year-old founder of Chinese tech company LeEco, once envisioned building a Chinese empire that would rival U.S. tech giants Netflix, Tesla and Apple all together.
With that vision, Jia quickly expanded his company from a video streaming portal to a multinational conglomerate, or a "sharing ecosystem" as he called, selling products from televisions to cloud computing; from smartphones to electric vehicles. In January 2016, the company rebranded itself from LeTV to LeEco — short for Le Ecosystem — in order to reflect the founder's global ambition.
It hasn't worked, and instead it turned into a multibillion-dollar quagmire that has rippled through the halls of Chinese power.