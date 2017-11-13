In fact, it was Jia's grand ambition — what he and others called a "sharing ecosystem" that is "way far ahead" — that finally triggered the fall of the the once flamboyant tech icon, former employees and outside experts told CNBC.

The high-flying company was brought down to earth both domestically and internationally, largely because of its heavy reliance on debt to fund an ever-increasing stable of projects, which mostly failed to pan out.

One former LeEco employee, who asked to remain anonymous so as not to damage their reputation, pointed to that gamble when reflecting on the company's struggles.

"Jia's strategies for the company have always been extremely advanced, but those require extreme executions," the woman, who previously worked in LeEco's U.S. office, told CNBC.

"It's rare for ordinary companies or employees to execute strategies perfectly, not to mention that the company was experiencing such a rapid expansion," she said.