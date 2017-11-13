To be sure, the group has its work cut out for it in trying to sway opinions in a major party that is often viewed as skeptical about — if not outwardly hostile toward — environmental issues. In June, a Gallup poll showed only 18 percent support among Republicans for addressing climate change.

"Compared to how the Republican Party has been diminishing the issue for the last few years, we are encouraging them to make it a priority," Benjamin Backer, the ACC's 19-year-old president, told CNBC in an interview.

"Clean energy is an issue that brings both sides together and creates a lot of jobs if it's done the right way," said Backer, who is a sophomore at the University of Washington. "We need the national movement to make it a priority."

The effort comes at an auspicious time, with the United States remaining the lone holdout among countries that have signed on to the Paris climate accord. Earlier this year, President Donald Trump announced the U.S. would cease participation in the agreement and has vowed to renegotiate its terms.

According to the ACC's Backer, the Paris agreement has "a lot of flaws … and America can meet pro-environmental goals without being a part of it. The problem, however, is that America should be involved in the discussions and decision-making" in order to improve on its goals, he told CNBC.

The divergence of environmental views between millennial Republicans and their elders mirrors a dynamic reflected in a 2016 Pew Research opinion survey. The study bemoaned the "polarized views" that characterize the debate over the environment, noting that the climate skepticism demonstrated by Trump runs deep among the GOP rank and file.

With the ACC's efforts, college Republicans intend to serve notice on the GOP's senior leadership, Backer insisted. "The Republican Party really values their young activists … and this will send a really strong message that things need to change," he told CNBC.

"We also want to send a really strong message to the RNC [Republican National Committee]. We want to say, 'Hey, guys, we really need this to be a message for 2020," Backer said. As polls show that millennials are widely disillusioned with both Democrats and the GOP, "Republicans will continue to lose the youth vote if they don't embrace the environment in a massive way," he added.