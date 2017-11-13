For Hasbro and Mattel, the timing may be right

Hasbro-Mattel merger may be too late for both companies: Pro 9 Mins Ago | 00:35

Even the longest courting match eventually finds its time, and for Barbie and Transformers, it may be now.

My Little Pony-owner Hasbro has launched a new bid for Mattel, after having tried at least twice before. A tie-up would give the two scale to compete to compete in an increasingly challenged toy industry.

Mattel and Hasbro could not be immediately reached for comment.