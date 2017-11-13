Lyft is expanding beyond the US for the first time with service in Toronto

The ride-hailing war between Uber and Lyft is moving international for the first time, with Lyft soon offering rides in Toronto, its expansion outside the US.

Lyft announced Monday it would expand its service to Toronto in time to "help ring in the holidays."

"From brunch in Bloordale and belly laughs on Mercer St to polishing off some late-night poutine at your favourite burger joint out in Woodbridge, we know Toronto is the place to be," the company said in a statement, employing some variant Canadian spellings to mark the occasion.

Lyft has long been trying to carve out an equal share of the American ride-sharing market, but has struggled to match up against rival Uber.

Both companies have reportedly been eyeing IPOs, which could provide another frontier for competition as Wall Street weighs in on valuations.

Uber this weekend announced a plan to sell a stake to Japanese investment firm Softbank, potentially expediting the public offering.