Jurvetson is on leave from Tesla and SpaceX boards after sexual harassment claims

Venture capitalist Steve Jurvetson, co-founder of DFJ, is on leave from the boards of Tesla and SpaceX after being forced to leave his venture firm due to claims of sexual harassment.

"Steve Jurvetson is on a leave of absence from the SpaceX and Tesla boards pending resolution of these allegations," a Tesla spokesperson said in a statement.

Jurvetson took to Twitter to confirm that he's leaving DFJ and also to say that he's preparing "legal action against those whose false statements have defamed me."