    Jurvetson is on leave from Tesla and SpaceX boards after sexual harassment claims

    • At DFJ, Jurvetson was an early investor in Tesla and SpaceX.
    • Jurvetson announced today that he's leaving DFJ.
    David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Venture capitalist Steve Jurvetson, co-founder of DFJ, is on leave from the boards of Tesla and SpaceX after being forced to leave his venture firm due to claims of sexual harassment.

    "Steve Jurvetson is on a leave of absence from the SpaceX and Tesla boards pending resolution of these allegations," a Tesla spokesperson said in a statement.

    Jurvetson took to Twitter to confirm that he's leaving DFJ and also to say that he's preparing "legal action against those whose false statements have defamed me."

    A number of venture investors have been forced out of their firms in recent months because of harassment claims. They include Justin Caldbeck of Binary Capital and Dave McClure of 500 Startups.

