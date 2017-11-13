Your first trade for Tuesday, November 14

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of Home Depot.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Qualcomm.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of Citigroup.

Dan Nathan was a seller of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF.

