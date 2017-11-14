Jack in the Box shares pop after $134 million Jana stake

Jack in the Box stock popped over 3 percent after a filing from Jana Partners on Tuesday revealed the firm bought 1.3 million shares in the quick-service restaurant chain.

Jana's stake in Jack in the Box was worth $134 million as of the end of September, according to the SEC filing.

The firm is an activist hedge fund that earlier this year took a big stake in Whole Foods and pushed it to consider a sale. Jana cashed out of that 8.2 percent stake in July for $300 million after Whole Foods agreed to be acquired by Amazon.com.