Asia markets expected to take lead from softer Wall Street close after oil tumbles

In contrast to a slew of Chinese data points missing forecasts on Tuesday, economic reports released overnight in Europe was more upbeat. The 0.8 percent third-quarter growth print in Germany topped the 0.6 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.

In response, the common currency spiked as high as $1.1805 in the last session — its highest levels in almost three weeks. At 6:48 a.m. HK/SIN, the euro traded at $1.1798.

Elsewhere, U.S. Senate Republicans on Tuesday said their tax plan will involve the repeal of the Obamacare individual mandate that requires most Americans to have some form of health coverage. Markets are concerned about whether or not the tax plans can be passed before the year ends.

Investors also awaited the release of U.S. CPI and retail sales data due Wednesday during American hours.