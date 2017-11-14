Cramer gives 5 reasons for buying the market's dip   

Every time the market pulls back, CNBC's Jim Cramer sees tons of people get scared out of their wits about a potential crash.

"Don't get me wrong, it's OK to be concerned. You should always keep a close eye on your stocks — they're not cash," the "Mad Money" host said. "But I think worries about a devastating sell-off lurking just around the corner are indeed overblown, because there are a lot more benign forces at work in this market and not many malignant ones that can cause fortunes to be lost in the blink of an eye."

Cramer acknowledged why investors might have been particularly perturbed by Tuesday's dip. There was no immediate cause for the sell-off, there's very little volatility despite geopolitical tensions, tax reform seems like it's a long way away and stocks have run up quite high.

"All that said, I remain cautiously optimistic and think you need to use these dips — yes, indeed, I know — as buying opportunities. Why? Five reasons," Cramer said.