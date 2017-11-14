EA is reducing in-game costs on its new "Star Wars" title after pre-launch backlash

EA is making adjustments to its yet-to-be-released "Star Wars" title following online backlash disparaging high in-game costs.

The uproar centered on in-game purchases in "Battlefront II" that allow players to save time by paying to "unlock" characters like Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader. (The traditional method of unlocking a character is to play for a certain number of hours — which users also found unreasonable.)

The company said Tuesday it was reducing the cost to unlock key characters by 75 percent, according to a statement.

"Unlocking a hero is a great accomplishment in the game, something we want players to have fun earning. We used data from the beta to help set those levels, but it's clear that more changes were needed," EA said.

The reduced costs could certainly hurt the potential payout on the highly anticipated game, but they will also likely avoid a proposed boycott.

The changes will take effect immediately for early-access players, the company said, and will be built into the game for its official release Friday.

"We know some of our most passionate fans, including those in our subreddit, have voiced their opinions, and we hear you. We're making the changes to the credit levels for unlocking heroes and we're going to keep making changes to improve the game experience over time. We welcome the conversation," EA said.

A Reddit thread calling attention to the costs garnered nearly 3,000 comments before the thread was locked — one from an official EA company account that became the most downvoted Reddit comment in history, according to Venture Beat.