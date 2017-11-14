Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said the scope of the opioid crisis was what surprised him most during his 2017 travels throughout the country.

But all he had to do was look at Facebook to see how pervasive the marketing is for these powerful and addictive pain medications.

Sellers here and overseas are using Facebook pages and videos to offer drugs that U.S. laws say require a prescription, CNBC has found.

Searching on Facebook for the names of some of the most commonly prescribed pain medications pointed to multiple vendors selling Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Percocet and other similar drugs.

This illicit marketing persists three months after NBC News highlighted the problem, and weeks after President Donald Trump declared opioid addiction a public health emergency.

The following screen shots show how sellers are using both Facebook videos and text posts to market these drugs illegally.

This content is not hard to find as long as you know what you're looking for.

For example, if you type in the name of various opiates followed by the phrase "for sell," you can find information that won't be revealed by typing in "for sale" instead.

Here's a post we found on November 13 with a Facebook search for "roxycodone,hydrocodone,oxycodone pills for sell."