How a health app could change a half-paralyzed 2-year-old's life

At 19 months, Emerson Grant was just like any other toddler, spending his days playing outside with his siblings at the family home in Surrey, England.

But in August last year, Emerson was diagnosed with a cyst on his spine that, after surgery, left him paralyzed from the chest down. His life is now filled with uncertainty.

"Every night I put him to bed…I'm just praying that he's going to wake up the same child that we know," Emerson's mother Anna-Marina Dearsley said.

Earlier this year, Emerson had a seizure in the middle of the night, a day his parents describe as one of the worst of their lives. Dearsley and her husband Lee Grant now wake up every three hours to check their son's temperature and rotate his sleeping position. An app, they said, could be a solution to bring them peace of mind at night.