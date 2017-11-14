NEW SEASON OF CNBC’S ‘THE PROFIT’ RETURNS TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 21 AT 10 PM ET/PT

Marcus Lemonis is Back to Rescue Seven Small Businesses Including Monica Potter Home and Mr. Cory's Cookies Run by the Youngest CEO Ever Featured on "The Profit"

Season 5 Kicks off with a Special Episode Revealing Which Deals Paid Off and Which Deals Cost Marcus Millions

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — November 14, 2017 — CNBC's hit primetime series, "The Profit," returns for a fifth season on Tuesday, November 21 at 10pm ET/PT with ten, all-new episodes. In each one-hour episode, renowned serial entrepreneur and investor, Marcus Lemonis, puts his own money on the line in order to save and grow struggling small businesses across the country. The business owners must be willing to take a step back, hand over the reins and surrender to Lemonis' famed "Three P's": People Process and Product.

This season, seven small businesses try to secure an investment from the self-made millionaire, including Monica Potter Home, a line of home goods started by 'Parenthood' actress Monica Potter and Mr. Cory's Cookies owned by a 13-year-old entrepreneur. Plus, Marcus updates viewers on his most successful venture, Bentley's Pet Stuff, and the nostalgic Farrell's Ice Cream Parlour Restaurants from Orange County, CA.

On Tuesday, November 21st at 10PM ET/PT, "The Profit" kicks off its fifth season with a special episode entitled "Biggest Wins and Heartbreaking Losses." After nearly 70 episodes, Marcus opens his books to reveal what happened after the cameras stopped rolling. He explains which deals paid off big time and which cost him millions. And deep dives into the money spent, relationships formed, and epic surprises no one saw coming.

The new businesses featured in season five include (*alphabetical order; air dates to be announced):

Detroit Denim – Detroit, MI

Faded Royalty – New York, NY

JD Custom Design – Fullerton, CA

Monica Potter Home – Cleveland, OH & Garrettsville, OH

Mr Cory's Cookies – Englewood, NJ

Southern Culture – Atlanta, GA

Tumbleweed Tiny House – Colorado Springs, CO

Since "The Profit" first premiered, Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and CEO of Camping World and Good Sam Enterprises, has invested more than $50 million of his own money in the companies featured on the series. In each one-hour episode of "The Profit," Lemonis makes an offer that's impossible to refuse; his cash for a piece of the business and a percentage of the profits. And once inside these companies, he'll do almost anything to save the business and make himself a profit; even if it means firing the president, promoting the secretary or doing the work himself.

To learn more about "The Profit," visit: theprofit.cnbc.com. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheProfitCNBC/ and follow us on Twitter: @TheProfitCNBC #TheProfit, and Instagram: @TheProfitCNBC.

"The Profit" is produced for CNBC by Machete Productions with Amber Mazzola serving as executive producer. Jim Ackerman and Luke Bauer are the executive producers for CNBC.

About CNBC:

With CNBC in the U.S., CNBC in Asia Pacific, CNBC in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and CNBC World, CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news and provides real-time financial market coverage and business information to more than 409 million homes worldwide, including more than 91 million households in the United States and Canada. CNBC also provides daily business updates to 400 million households across China. The network's 15 live hours a day of business programming in North America (weekdays from 4:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of new reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

CNBC also has a vast portfolio of digital products which deliver real-time financial market news and information across a variety of platforms including: CNBC.com; CNBC PRO, the premium, integrated desktop/mobile service that provides live access to CNBC programming, exclusive video content and global market data and analysis; a suite of CNBC mobile products including the CNBC Apps for iOS, Android and Windows devices; and additional products such as the CNBC App for the Apple Watch and Apple TV.

Members of the media can receive more information about CNBC and its programming on the NBCUniversal Media Village Web site at http://www.nbcumv.com/programming/cnbc.

For more information about NBCUniversal, please visit http://www.NBCUniversal.com.

About Machete Productions:

Founded in 2011, Machete Productions is the brainchild of Emmy-nominated Executive Producer Amber Mazzola. Since its formation, Amber and Machete have produced the first unscripted series under the CNBC prime banner, "Treasure Detectives," and then went on to produce The Profit, the #1 original series on CNBC now in its fourth season. Machete also produces the hit series, WAGS: LA for sister network E! currently in its third season as well as spin-offs WAGS: Miami now in its second season and WAGS: Atlanta in its first season.