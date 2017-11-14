Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: HD, GE, AAP, DKS, BWLD, KO, GS & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Home Depot – The home improvement chain reported quarterly profit of $1.84 per share, 2 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts, and a 7.9 percent increase in comparable-store sales came in above the consensus Thomson Reuters estimate of a 5.8 percent increase. Home Depot also raised its full-year forecast.

General Electric – RBC Capital downgraded the stock to "sector perform" from "outperform," saying the turnaround plan announced Monday fell short of what many on the Street had hoped to see. GE shares had their biggest one-day fall since April 2009 in Monday trading.

Advance Auto Parts – The auto parts retailer earned an adjusted $1.43 per share for its latest quarter, beating estimates of $1.21 a share. Revenue missed forecasts, however, as comparable-store sales fell 3.4 percent. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated that same-store sales would fall by 2 percent.

Dick's Sporting Goods – The sporting goods retailer beat estimates by 4 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 30 cents share. Revenue beat forecasts, and although same-store sales fell 0.9 percent that was a smaller drop than the 2.9 percent decline anticipated by analysts. Dick's raised its full-year forecast, but also said 2018 earnings would decline by as much as 20 percent.

Buffalo Wild Wings — Private-equity firm Roark Capital reportedly made a more than $2.3 billion takeover offer for the restaurant chain. The Wall Street Journal reports that it isn't clear how receptive the company will be to the more than $150 per share bid.

Coca-Cola – Coca-Cola stock was upgraded to "outperform" from "market perform" at Wells Fargo, which said the beverage maker's positive momentum should continue to accelerate and that the Street is underestimating Coke's revenue growth potential.

Goldman Sachs – Goldman reportedly marked its stake in The Weinstein Co. down to zero following sexual assault allegations against co-chairman Harvey Weinstein, according to a source quoted by Reuters. It is not known how much of The Weinstein Co. is owned by Goldman, but the source described the stake as "small."

Citrix – Citrix added $1.7 billion to its common stock buyback authorization. That brings the cloud computing solutions company's total authorization to more than $2 billion.

Taubman Centers – Taubman has seen Elliott Management amass a "sizable" stake in the shopping center operator, according to a Bloomberg report, though the stake remains below 5 percent. The report said the activist investment firm has spoken with Taubman about various options including going private.

Wal-Mart – The retailer will operate a flagship store for retail chain Lord & Taylor on its Walmart.com website, with a launch expected in the spring of 2018.

Vodafone – Vodafone increased its full-year earnings forecast after the telecom company matched bottom line estimates with its latest results and reported better than expected revenue.

AT&T – AT&T is said to be planning an investigation of the White House's opposition to its acquisition of Time Warner, according to a Bloomberg report.

Delphi Automotive – Delphi's board of directors approved the spinoff of the auto parts maker's Powertrain Systems unit into a new publicly traded company called Delphi Technologies.

Hilton Worldwide – The hotel operator's stock was removed from the "Conviction Buy" list at Goldman Sachs due to valuation, although it remains on the firm's "Buy" list. The stock is up more than 25 percent in 2017 and more than 40 percent over the past 12 months.

WisdomTree Investments – WisdomTree was upgraded to "market perform" from "underperform" at Keefe Bruyette & Woods, following the ETF company's acquisition of the commodity and currency businesses from European counterpart ETF Securities.