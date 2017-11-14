Tiger Global Management sells Alphabet, taking the G out of its 'FANG' holdings

Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Management hedge fund is buying all the "FANG" stocks, except Google.

In the third quarter, Tiger dissolved its $66 million stake in Google parent Alphabet, a required quarterly filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed Tuesday.

But the hedge fund added to its holdings in the other so-called FANG stocks: buying nearly $500 million worth of Netflix shares, $275 million of Amazon.com and $229 million of Facebook.

Coleman's fund also increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler by 3.88 million shares, or $222 million, and initiated a $137 million stake in design software company Autodesk.

Tiger also bet on the Chinese internet by initiating new stakes in Weibo — sometimes called China's version of Twitter — and its parent Sina.

The hedge fund also increased its holdings of Chinese e-commerce companies Alibaba and JD.com by 191,000 and 5.38 million shares, respectively. Alibaba reported record sales worth $25.4 billion on Singles Day, Nov. 11, while JD.com reported the equivalent of about $19.1 billion over its Singles Day shopping period, which began on Nov. 1.

The third-quarter filing also showed Tiger held shares of three recent initial public offerings: Redfin, Roku and Argentine online travel company Despegar.com.

Coleman has a net worth of $2.2 billion, according to Forbes.