    Futures point to a weak open as Wall Street gears up for key earnings, Fed speeches; tax concerns linger

    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a relatively weak open Tuesday, as investors continued to pore over corporate earnings, while keeping an eye on news surrounding tax in the U.S.

    Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 25 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 4.75 points and 3.25 points, respectively.

    Home Depot, a Dow component, posted better-than-expected quarterly results across the board. Its stock briefly went up more than 2 percent before the bell before trading flat.

    TJX Companies, and Dick's Sporting Goods are also due to report earnings before the bell.

    In the political space, U.S. President Donald Trump will conclude his trip in Asia today. The U.S. incumbent said that he had made it evident during his visit that the U.S. was open to trading with other nations, on the condition that the policies were fair and reciprocal to the U.S., according to Reuters.

    Meanwhile, the future of a tax reform deal in the U.S. is expected to add uncertainty to markets throughout the trading day, as investors remain on edge over whether a reform will take place during 2017.

    On the data front, the NFIB's small business optimism index rose to 103.8 in October from 103.0 in September. Producer price index (PPI) data is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

    Looking to central banks, Fed Chair Janet Yellen is currently taking part in a major central banking panel, titled "At the heart of policy: Challenges and opportunities of central bank communication."

    The panel is taking place at the Central Bank Communications Conference in Frankfurt, Germany, and also features Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

    Elsewhere, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will be speaking at the 35th Annual Economic Forum in Montgomery, Alabama, on Tuesday; while St. Louis Fed President James Bullard will be at an Economic Update Breakfast, in Louisville, Kentucky.

    Overseas, European markets were under slight pressure during early market trade, while markets in Asia finished mostly in the red.

    In the previous trading session, U.S. equities finished slightly higher.

