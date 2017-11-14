In the political space, U.S. President Donald Trump will conclude his trip in Asia today. The U.S. incumbent said that he had made it evident during his visit that the U.S. was open to trading with other nations, on the condition that the policies were fair and reciprocal to the U.S., according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, the future of a tax reform deal in the U.S. is expected to add uncertainty to markets throughout the trading day, as investors remain on edge over whether a reform will take place during 2017.

On the data front, the NFIB's small business optimism index rose to 103.8 in October from 103.0 in September. Producer price index (PPI) data is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Looking to central banks, Fed Chair Janet Yellen is currently taking part in a major central banking panel, titled "At the heart of policy: Challenges and opportunities of central bank communication."

The panel is taking place at the Central Bank Communications Conference in Frankfurt, Germany, and also features Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

Elsewhere, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will be speaking at the 35th Annual Economic Forum in Montgomery, Alabama, on Tuesday; while St. Louis Fed President James Bullard will be at an Economic Update Breakfast, in Louisville, Kentucky.