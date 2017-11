[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee, led by frequent Trump critic Sen. Bob Corker, holds a hearing Tuesday on the authority to use nuclear weapons.

Corker, who is not seeking re-election next year, has pointedly criticized President Donald Trump's temperament and fitness for office, warning that the president is leading the U.S. on "the path to World War III."