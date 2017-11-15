Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: PG, RH, MAT & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Wednesday.

Shares of Proctor and Gamble rose 3 percent after the bell, after hedge fund billionaire Nelson Peltz's Trian Partners won a proxy vote for a board seat at the consumer goods corporation.

Mattel shares fell nearly 2 percent in extended trading after a Reuters report said that the toy company rebuffed rival Hasbro's latest acquisition negotiation. Hasbro's shares flattened after dipping more than 1 percent.

Restoration Hardware's stock soared 10 percent after the bell. The luxury home furnishings company raised its guidance for the third quarter and the year.

Shares of NetApp surged 8.8 percent in extended hours Wednesday, after the data storage and management company posted earnings that well beat Wall Street expectations.

Cisco Systems shares jumped 4.5 percent in after-hours trading. The technology company posted earnings after the bell Wednesday that beat analysts' expectations.

L Brands' stock dropped nearly 4 percent after the bell, after the fashion retailer reported earnings that met analysts' expectations.