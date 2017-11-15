    ×

    Food and Beverage

    Thanksgiving dinner, including turkey plus trimmings, falls to lowest cost in five years

    • Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people will cost an average $49.12 this year, down 75 cents or 1.5 percent lower than 2016, according to a farm bureau survey.
    • Turkey prices represent the largest chunk of the average price decline, although there also are declines in bread rolls, milk and sweet potatoes.
    • Still, the price of the pumpkin pie mix, whipped cream, stuffing and fresh cranberries is higher this year.
    Thanksgiving meal
    Getty Images

    This year's traditional Thanksgiving dinner will be easier on the wallet, with the price the lowest in five years, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

    The farm organization found the price of the turkey and all the trimmings for the classic Thanksgiving Day meal for 10 people will cost 1.5 percent less than last year, or an average of $49.12. That is down 75 cents from last year's average cost of $49.87.

    "The last time Thanksgiving was this cheap was 2013," AFBF Director of Market Intelligence John Newton said in an interview. "The fact you can have that classic meal for under $5 per person says a lot about the U.S. farmer and the harvest they produce every year."

    Nationally, the average cost of the traditional Thanksgiving meal as tracked by AFBF has gone down for two consecutive years. Newton said this year's meal decline was led by falling turkey prices.

    Indeed, the biggest single decline this year for the national cost is the price of the 16-pound turkey, down 36 cents to an average to $22.38 from $22.74 last year. That represents a decline of 1.6 percent in price terms.

    "Wholesale turkey prices are now below $1 [per pound] for the first time since 2013," said Newton. "We have an abundant supply of turkeys, and that's really leading to some of the lower prices that consumers are seeing at the grocery store."

    Even Amazon's recently purchased Whole Foods is cutting prices for its organic or non-antibiotic turkeys for Thanksgiving this year. Some supermarkets use the turkeys essentially as a "loss leader" to drive sales in stores for other holiday food items.

    Other special items on the Thanksgiving dinner table that are down nationally this year include sweet potatoes, rolls, green peas and nine-inch pie shells. Three pounds of sweet potatoes were $3.52, or down 2.2 percent from last year. The price of a dozen rolls fell 8.1 percent, pie shells dropped by 5.4 percent, and a gallon of whole milk dropped by 5.7 percent.

    Butterball turkeys are for sale at a grocery store in Omaha, Nebraska.
    Eric Francis | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Butterball turkeys are for sale at a grocery store in Omaha, Nebraska.

    "The gallon of milk was lower as milk supplies in the United States continue to grow," said Newton. It also comes as some dairy produces on the East Coast are experiencing some of the thinnest profit margins in the past few years.

    However, the AFBF said the price of the pumpkin pie mix was up by 2.6 percent, whipped cream jumped 4 percent, and 12 ounces of fresh cranberries went up 1.7 percent. In percentage terms, the highest price increase this year was cube stuffing rising 5.2 percent over 2016 levels.

    According to Newton, some of the price movements may be more related to some of the non-ingredient related processing costs, including labor and energy expenses. He said things that are more directly farmed to consumers didn't see a significant price increase in this year.

    The AFBF survey, which has been conducted annually since 1986, is done by volunteer shoppers around the country and looks at regular-priced items. It doesn't reflect any store coupons or other discounting.

    Meanwhile, organic turkeys have been growing in demand in recent years along with other specialty turkeys. Yet the most popular turkeys for the Thanksgiving holiday remain frozen whole birds.

    Last month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that the total frozen whole turkeys in cold storage as of Sept. 30 were up about 22 percent from the same period a year ago. The increase partly reflects a building up of supplies in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday but also additional supplies that have been produced.

    The oversupply of turkey may be good news for consumers, but it has hurt pricing for the major producers of the bird and, in some cases, squeezed margins. Even so, the organic turkeys tend to have stronger pricing than the conventional frozen birds.

    "This year overall has been a more challenging year in general," said Jay Jandrain, COO of Butterball, which is the largest supplier of turkeys in the United States. He said here's been "too much supply out there [of turkeys] and an oversupply of protein in general."

    Added Jandrain, "It's made for a more competitive environment in general, both because of turkey industry-specific supplies as well as protein in general," the Butterball COO said.

    Butterball is just rolling out this year for the first time an organic whole bird, although Jandrain said it's a "very small part of the business."

    "As we look at those types of offerings, whether it's in a whole bird or it's other types of products that we produce, we're certainly seeing increased consumer demand for antibiotic-free...in organic products in general," the COO said. "We're looking for additional opportunities to meet consumer needs in providing those additional offerings, also."

    Finally, there are some parts of the country that might see even lower costs than the national price reported by the AFBF.

    For example. the classic Thanksgiving meal will cost total of $44.74 this year in New York state, down $1.89 or a nearly 10% decline in price from the average Thanksgiving dinner last year, the state farm bureau's survey revealed. So that means it will be on average $4.38 cheaper for New Yorkers than the national average price for the meal.

    The savings for New Yorkers is evident in the price of 16-pound turkeys, which will cost an average $21.36 in the state, down from $22.20 last year and over a $1 cheaper than the national average price of $22.38 this year.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AMZN
    ---