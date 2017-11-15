Thanksgiving dinner, including turkey plus trimmings, falls to lowest cost in five years

This year's traditional Thanksgiving dinner will be easier on the wallet, with the price the lowest in five years, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

The farm organization found the price of the turkey and all the trimmings for the classic Thanksgiving Day meal for 10 people will cost 1.5 percent less than last year, or an average of $49.12. That is down 75 cents from last year's average cost of $49.87.

"The last time Thanksgiving was this cheap was 2013," AFBF Director of Market Intelligence John Newton said in an interview. "The fact you can have that classic meal for under $5 per person says a lot about the U.S. farmer and the harvest they produce every year."

Nationally, the average cost of the traditional Thanksgiving meal as tracked by AFBF has gone down for two consecutive years. Newton said this year's meal decline was led by falling turkey prices.

Indeed, the biggest single decline this year for the national cost is the price of the 16-pound turkey, down 36 cents to an average to $22.38 from $22.74 last year. That represents a decline of 1.6 percent in price terms.

"Wholesale turkey prices are now below $1 [per pound] for the first time since 2013," said Newton. "We have an abundant supply of turkeys, and that's really leading to some of the lower prices that consumers are seeing at the grocery store."

Even Amazon's recently purchased Whole Foods is cutting prices for its organic or non-antibiotic turkeys for Thanksgiving this year. Some supermarkets use the turkeys essentially as a "loss leader" to drive sales in stores for other holiday food items.

Other special items on the Thanksgiving dinner table that are down nationally this year include sweet potatoes, rolls, green peas and nine-inch pie shells. Three pounds of sweet potatoes were $3.52, or down 2.2 percent from last year. The price of a dozen rolls fell 8.1 percent, pie shells dropped by 5.4 percent, and a gallon of whole milk dropped by 5.7 percent.