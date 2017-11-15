Defense contractors vie for victory in several megadeals slated to be awarded in 2018

For the Air Force, there's a $10 billion contract that involves production of up to 22 next-generation GPS III new satellites. Lockheed Martin won the first phase of the global positioning satellite III contract in 2008 but suffered delays due to issues with the satellite's navigation payload.

Frustrated by the delays, the Air Force opened the bidding for the second block of GPS III satellites although Lockheed still has a deal to build up to 10 satellites. The current program, which also includes navigation payload supplier Harris, is about three years behind schedule so it has put added pressure on the Air Force.

In September, the Air Force declared the first GPS III space vehicle from Lockheed as "available for launch," and a Lockheed spokesman said there's an expectation it will get launched in 2018.

In all, the Air Force wants a total of at least 32 satellites, all equipped with significantly improved anti-jamming capabilities and more accuracy than the previous generation of GPS satellites. The new satellites also are designed to increase military capabilities for war-fighting operations and the commercial market.

"Lockheed has had some challenges, and so now the Air Force has done its best to level the playing field and has had Boeing, Lockheed, and Northrop Grumman kind of all are doing low-cost demonstration payload work for the next kind of increment," said Roman Schweizer, a defense analyst at Cowen. "What the Air Force would like to do is purchase the next 22 satellites through a full and open competition."

Schweizer pointed out there's also a deal pending for Northrop to buy rocket maker Orbital ATK for just over $9 billion, a transaction he suggests shows Northrop's "desire to go be more in the space business. This [GPS contract] might be a perfect opportunity to do that." Northrop declined comment for this story.

A Boeing spokesperson told CNBC on Wednesday the company "will assess the final request for proposal and decide our course of action."

The Air Force told CNBC on Wednesday it's "in the final stages for approval to release the request for proposal, and intends to do so in the coming weeks."

The Cowen analyst said he expects the next phase of the GPS III contract to get awarded in late 2018.