    US Treasurys edge higher as investors turn attention to data, Fed speeches

    • A fresh flood of economic data is set to shake up sentiment on Wednesday
    • No major auctions are set to take place by the U.S. Treasury

    U.S. government debt prices were higher Wednesday, as investors turned their attention to the latest cluster of economic data, while digesting speeches by members of the Federal Reserve.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note sat lower at around 2.339 percent at 5:00 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was lower at 2.801 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    A fresh flood of economic data is set to shake up sentiment. At 8:30 a.m. ET, retail sales, consumer price index (CPI) data and the Empire State Manufacturing survey are all scheduled for release.

    Business inventories are set to be released at 10 a.m. ET, while Treasury International Capital (TIC) data is due out at 4 p.m. ET. Mortgage applications will be released as usual at 7 a.m. ET.

    Looking to the U.S. central bank, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren is expected to deliver remarks on the U.S. economic outlook, at Northeastern University's Economic Policy Forum in Boston on Wednesday.

    Meanwhile, prior to the market open, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans called for the U.S. central bank to respond by signaling the likelihood of higher inflation ahead, when speaking at a conference in London, Reuters reported.

    Elsewhere, the future of a tax reform deal in the U.S. is expected to add uncertainty to markets throughout the trading day, as investors remain on edge over whether a reform will take place during 2017.

    On the commodities front, oil prices declined in morning trade after the IEA slashed its outlook for oil demand growth by 100,000 barrels per day for 2017 and 2018.

    No major auctions are set to take place by the U.S. Treasury on Wednesday.

