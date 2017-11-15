Consumer protections may wither as CFPB head Cordray departs, observers say

With Richard Cordray leaving the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, consumer advocates are worried about what's next for customers.

Cordray, 53, director of the CFPB, a federal watchdog of financial services firms, announced he would leave the agency by the end of November.

His departure isn't a surprise, as Republican lawmakers have sought to have Cordray fired.

"[The CFPB] has been a real political football since its inception, and it will likely look and operate quite differently once Cordray leaves," said Matt Schulz, senior industry analyst for CreditCards.com.

Earlier this year, in an interview with CNBC, House Financial Services Chairman Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, called the CFPB a "rogue agency" and complained about the power Cordray has as one person overseeing an entire bureau.

