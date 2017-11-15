Outages at CVS pharmacies due to 'internal network' problems, says non-executive chairman

In response to system outages at CVS Health pharmacies, Non-Executive Chairman David Dorman told CNBC the problems are due to an "internal network infrastructure issue."

The cause is not known yet, he said.

Dorman reported to CNBC a statement that top management sent him after customers nationwide complained about not being able to refill their medications at CVS pharmacies.

Shares of CVS were little changed in premarket trading after falling 1.4 percent on Monday.

Customers have taken to social media to speak out about their complaints.

In a statement released on Twitter to customers, CVS said, "some of our pharmacies are experiencing system connectivity interruptions that we are actively working to resolve."

—Reporting by CNBC's Becky Quick.