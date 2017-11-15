Elon Musk said Tesla short sellers are 'jerks who want us to die'

Elon Musk makes Donald Trump look like an angel: Tesla bear 7:37 PM ET Fri, 10 Nov 2017 | 02:16

Tesla short sellers are creating and amplifying negative rumors about the company, said CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla has tapped markets for capital several times since its initial public offering in 2010, but Musk said the company might be better off if it were private.

"I wish we could be private with Tesla," Musk said in a lengthy interview with Rolling Stone. "It actually makes us less efficient to be a public company."

Apparently one of the things he dislikes is the negative attention he says is fueled in part by investors with short positions.

Musk said short sellers are "jerks who want us to die."